It ain't nothing but a "C" thang baby.
And in this case, the "C" stands for cereal.
Snoop Loopz is a brand new cereal from Snoop Dogg's Broadus Foods line that he co-founded with fellow rapper Percy "Master P" Miller.
Miller recently shared an announcement about the new cereal on his verified Instagram account, calling it "the best tasting cereal in the game."
"@Snoopdogg we're taking over the grocery stores," the caption read in part. "Snooploopz.com The more we make the more we give."
The cereal's box notes that it is a gluten-free, multigrain cereal.
According to its site, "Broadus Foods was founded to continue Mama Snoop's legacy of her generous love and passion for feeding families in our communities." Part of its mission is to support charities like Door of Hope, which assists the homeless.
Other products include Momma Snoop's oatmeal, grits, pancake mix and maple syrup.
Snoop Dogg also has a line of wines in partnership with 19 Crimes.
