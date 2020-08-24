Singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle has died, according to a Sunday announcement from his representatives.
"It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin," the announcement read on Earle's official Facebook page. "So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys."
Earle was 38, according to Rolling Stone magazine. The son of country rocker Steve Earle, he came to fame in 2007 with the EP "Yuma," Rolling Stone said.
He won Emerging Act of the Year at the 2009 Americana Honors & Awards and Song of the Year in 2011 with his song "Harlem River Blues," according to the awards website. He was also nominated for Artist of the Year in 2012.
Earle's most recent album, The Saint of Lost Causes, was released in 2019.
