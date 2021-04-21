Weather Alert

HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR ALL OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND DRY FUELS... Sustained winds of 15 to 20 MPH can be expected along with gusts of 25 to 30 MPH. Relative Humidities will likely stay above 25 percent. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.