'Selena: The Series' trailer charts late singer's rise

A longer look at "Selena: The Series" has arrived.
On Monday, Netflix released the full trailer for the series coming in December.
In the trailer, actress Christian Serratos ("The Walking Dead") plays the Tejano star in various stages of her career, from the early days of her rise until her tragic death at age 23. (A younger actress plays her as a child.)
The story of the singer, whose full name was Selena Quintanilla Perez, was a previously brought to life in a 1997 movie starring Jennifer Lopez.
The trailer for the TV series appears to hit some similar notes to the film but also dives deeper into the relationship with her individual family members and the making of her music.
"Selena: The Series" debuts on December 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.