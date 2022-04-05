Selena Gomez says she's stayed off the internet for more than four years and it's helped her mental health

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Spalding, northwestern Monroe, southeastern Henry, Butts and northern Lamar Counties through 1100 AM EDT... At 1035 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Chappel Mill, or 7 miles north of Barnesville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, up to penny sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... McDonough, Jackson, Locust Grove, Flovilla, Milner, Jenkinsburg, Orchard Hill, Walker Mill, McKibben, Chappel Mill, High Falls State Park, Blount, Liberty Hill, Johnstonville, Indian Springs State Park and Stark. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH