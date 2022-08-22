Scott Disick suffered minor injuries in a car crash over the weekend

Scott Disick attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 7, in Los Angeles. Disick was in a single vehicle collision in Calabasas, California on August 21, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

 Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images/FILE

Scott Disick was in a single vehicle collision in Calabasas, California on Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies said alcohol was not a factor in the crash and Disick was the only occupant in the car.

Recommended for you

CNN's Stella Chan contributed to this story.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.