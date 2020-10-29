Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are married

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are officially married.
The actress and "SNL" star tied the knot over the weekend "in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones," according to a post from Meals on Wheels, which broke the news, saying it was the couple's "wedding wish" to call attention to the charity.
The post added that Johansson and Jost's wedding adhered to "COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC."
The pair got engaged in May 2019 after two years of dating.
This is Jost's first marriage. Johansson has been married twice before -- to actor Ryan Reynolds and to French businessman Romain Dauriac. She and Dauriac share a daughter.
