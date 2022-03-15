Sandra Bullock is taking a break from acting

Sandra Bullock has a new movie coming out, but she's planning on stepping back from acting.
While promoting her film "Lost City," which costars Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt, Bullock told "Entertainment Tonight" she's not sure how long of a break she'll be taking.
But she said she does know that she wants to be "in the place that makes me happiest."
"I take my job very seriously when I'm at work," she said. "And I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family."
"That's where I'm gonna be for a while," she added.
Bullock is mother to Louis, 12, and Laila, 10.
And what does she have planned with her kids? Bullock said she plans on "Servicing their every need" including "Their social calendar."
"Lost City" hits theaters on March 25.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.