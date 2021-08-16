Ryan Reynolds says 'Free Guy' sequel is a go

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe, Peach and Putnam. In east
central Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow,
Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette,
Forsyth, Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton,
North Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton.
In northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding and Polk. In west
central Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar,
Macon, Marion, Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding,
Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.
* From late tonight through Wednesday morning.
* Rainfall associated with Tropical Storm Fred will begin to move
into North and Central Georgia early Tuesday morning and spread
across the area through the day. Two to five inches of rain is
expected through the flash flood watch, with isolated heavier
amounts. Heavy rainfall on top of saturated soils will lead to
flash flooding. As Fred moves through, additional bands of
rainfall may cause training of storms through Wednesday morning
that may exacerbate or lead to additional flash flood issues.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
