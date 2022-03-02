Rolling Out Miami 2022 has recruited some heavy hitters to headline.
Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar and Future are this year's headliners for the annual hip-hop festival.
Other scheduled acts include Lil Baby, City Girls, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, Saweetie, Lil Durk, Saweetie and Gucci Mane.
Last year's festival was the site of controversy after performer DaBaby made false and insulting comments about gay men and HIV and spoke crudely about women during his performance.
DaBaby later met with leaders of HIV organizations.
This year's festival will be held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, July 22-24.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.