In August it will have been seven years since the death of Robin Williams shocked the world.
The famed comedian and actor died by suicide in 2014 after battling Lewy Body Dementia.
Williams would have turned 70 on Wednesday.
Twitter remembered him with postings of photos of some of his roles, video clips and quotes attributed to Williams.
"Happy birthday to Robin Williams, who always understood the role," SiriusXM Host Eric Alper tweeted.
Fans recently buzzed after learning that Disney+ will be streaming one of Williams' most famous roles, "Mrs. Doubtfire," beginning Wednesday.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
