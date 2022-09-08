Attorneys for Ricky Martin on Wednesday filed a civil lawsuit in a San Juan, Puerto Rico court against his nephew Dennis Yadiel Sánchez, alleging extortion, malicious persecution, abuse of rights, and damages.

Martin's lawsuit follows a July legal battle in which a judge in San Juan issued a protection order in favor of the entertainer's nephew after he denounced him for harassment, a claim Martin has refuted and rejected.

