The "Rick and Morty" season 5 finale aired on Sunday night with not just one episode but two: "Forgetting Sarick Mortshall" and "Rickmurai Jack."
A fan-favorite character who hadn't been seen in a few seasons, Evil Morty came back during the finale -- and viewers were here for it.
"I want an Evil Morty spin off," wrote one person on Twitter.
Another tweeted, "WHAT A FINALE!! Finally, they told about Rick's Backstory and the way they expressed the brutality of Evil Morty was just stunning."
"Rick and Morty" is an animated TV series created by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, who voices both main characters: Rick, a genius scientist, and Morty, Rick's teenage grandson. It first premiered in 2013 on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim; Cartoon Network is owned by CNN's parent company.
The show's next season return has yet to be announced.
