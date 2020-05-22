Rapper Quavo of the trio Migos can cross graduating high school off his list of accomplishments.
The Atlanta native announced on Instagram that he's joining other graduating seniors in the class of 2020 at the age of 29.
"Finally Can Say I Graduated High School Class Of 2020," he wrote on Instagram. "We Lit. Now What College Should I Go To?"
Quavo posted photos of himself in his graduation best with a navy blue cap and gown, tassel and all.
The rapper, named Quavious Marshall at birth, went to Berkmar High School in Lilburn, Georgia, during his teenage years and was a starting quarterback for the school's football team, according to the Gwinnett Daily Post. He finished the football season in 2009, but dropped out months before graduation, the Post said.
Fans and well-wishers flooded the comments section of Quavo's announcement. On Twitter, rapper and fellow Migos member Offset tweeted how proud he was.
"He went and completed something no one thought he would do, " Offset wrote. "I salute your commitment to proving people wrong."
To celebrate his graduation, Migos dropped a new song, "Need it," featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.