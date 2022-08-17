Priscilla Presley remembers Elvis on the 45th anniversary of his death

Elvis Presley, right, and Priscilla Presley are pictured on their wedding day in 1967. Priscilla Presley is remembering her late husband on the 45th anniversary of his death.

 Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Priscilla Presley is remembering her late husband Elvis Presley on the 45th anniversary of his death.

Presley, who was married to the king of rock and roll, spoke to "Today" about her memories and time with him. Elvis died of a heart attack on Aug. 16, 1977, at his Graceland home in Memphis. He was 42.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.