Prince's estate is finally settled after a 6-year battle

Prince's estate is finally settled after a six-year court battle. The late singer did not leave a will regarding his $156 million estate.
After the singer died in 2016, his six half-siblings were named his legal heirs.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Prince's estate is finally settled after a six-year court battle. The late singer did not leave a will regarding his $156 million estate.
After the singer died in 2016, his six half-siblings were named his legal heirs.
Now, according to a copy of court documents obtained by CNN, the Minnesota First Judicial District has ordered the cash in Prince's estate be split evenly between Prince Legacy LLC and Prince Oat Holdings LLC.
Prince Legacy LLC consists of interests previously held by three of Prince's half-siblings, Sharon Nelson, John Nelson and Norrine Nelson.
According to court documents, Prince Oat Holdings LLC is owned by music publishing company Primary Wave and consists of interests once held by Tyka Nelson, Omarr Baker and Alfred Jackson, as well as three separate entities owned by Primary Wave.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Also listed in the documents is the bank that was assigned by the court to administrate the estate's affairs during litigation.
Comerica Bank & Trust gets $3 million to pay the costs and expenses associated with closing the estate, "including the preparation of tax returns, professional fees, expenses and any awards entered in pending litigation involving the Estate." Whatever is left over gets split between Prince Oat Holdings LLC and Prince Legacy LLC.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
CNN's Cheri Mossburg contributed to this report.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Get the Jackson Progress-Argus e-Edition delivered to your email inbox every Wednesday morning.
Get daily news headlines from the Jackson Progress-Argus delivered to your email inbox daily.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather in Butts County.
Get the most popular posts on myjpa.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Sign up for MyJPA.com Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in Jackson sprinkled with recipes.
Get breaking news stories and alerts from the Jackson Progress-Argus delivered to your email inbox.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning.
Get daily sports headlines from Jackson Progress-Argus delivered to your email inbox daily.
Keep up with local events in the Jackson area. Every Monday, find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox.
On Fridays, upcoming weekend events are delivered to your email inbox, too.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.