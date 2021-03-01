Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR BUTTS...FAYETTE...NORTHERN LAMAR...SOUTHEASTERN CLAYTON...SOUTHEASTERN COWETA...NORTHEASTERN TROUP...SPALDING...MERIWETHER...PIKE AND HENRY COUNTIES UNTIL 700 AM EST... At 625 AM EST...a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from near Eagles Landing to near Grantville...and moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...40 mph wind and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Griffin, McDonough, Fayetteville, Jackson, Jonesboro, Zebulon, Greenville, Peachtree City, Stockbridge, Hampton, Lovejoy, Locust Grove, Senoia, Hogansville, Grantville, Woodbury, Luthersville, Flovilla, Milner and Brooks. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. WIND...40MPH