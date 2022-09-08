Even taking it as a given that Disney's animated classics will all receive live-action makeovers eventually, "Pinocchio" feels like an unnecessary exercise -- a movie so flat that it never sparks to life, and barely feels as if it's making the leap into a different medium. Tom Hanks and director Robert Zemeckis' reunion should be a source of curiosity, but their little puppet made of wood is in a movie that's not so good.

In theory with such endeavors, the live-action format should bring something to the material that animation didn't, a feat Disney achieved with considerable commercial success with "Cinderella," "Beauty and the Beast," "The Lion King," and "Aladdin."

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.