Pink Floyd's Roger Waters says he turned down a 'huge' Facebook offer to use a song

Roger Waters, a founding member of Pink Floyd, says he turned down Facebook after the company asked permission to use a song for an Instagram ad.
According to a report by Rolling Stone, Waters told press at a recent pro-Julian Assange event that the company wanted to use the 1979 classic "Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2."
"It arrived this morning, with an offer for a huge, huge amount of money," Waters said at the event about the offer. "And the answer is, 'F--k you. No f--in' way.'"
He added: "I only mention that because this is an insidious movement of them to take over absolutely everything. I will not be a party to this bull----, [Mark] Zuckerberg."
Facebook has not yet commented publicly on the offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.