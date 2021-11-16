It's here! It's here! It's here!
More than two years after the release of "Spider-Man: Far From Home," the trailer for the third film starring Tom Holland has arrived.
The trailer, released Tuesday, features what the poster previously hinted: appearances from villains from past Spider-Man movies, like Electro, the Green Goblin and Doctor Octopus.
"They're a danger to our universe," Doctor Strange tells him, explaining the mess they're in.
That mess, to be more specific, is a spell gone wrong after Peter enlists Strange's help in undoing the damage done by Mysterio at the end of the last film, in which Peter was exposed to the world as Spider-Man.
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" will be released in theaters on December 17.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.