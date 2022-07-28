Norman Lear turns 100, gets an ABC special celebrating his life

Super producer Norman Lear turned 100 on Wednesday, and spent his birthday in Vermont with his family.
He will be publicly honored in September when ABC airs a special on his life, called "Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter."
Lear is behind some of TV's best sitcoms, including, "All in the Family," "Maude," "Good Times," "The Jeffersons," "One Day at a Time" and "Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman."
His shows won praise for addressing controversial topics when they were considered off limits at the time, including racism, abortion, alcoholism and domestic violence .
"Norman's illustrious career is revered by so many, and we are honored to be celebrating his legacy with this special night of entertainment," said Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich in a statement. "We have been lucky to work with Norman on a number of projects over the years, and it's only fitting that his centennial birthday be marked by the biggest names in Hollywood raising a glass to toast, and perhaps gently roast, the television icon."
Lear posted a video commenting on his birthday, saying, "living in the moment" is the most important thing. "Treasure it. Use it," he said.
