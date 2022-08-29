Nicki Minaj paid tribute to artists who have inspired her when she was presented with the Video Vanguard Award at Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards.

"I wrote this down, I don't know why, but this was in my spirit to say: I wish that Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson were here," Minaj began. "I wish that people understood what they meant and what they were going through. ... I wish Pop Smoke and Juice Wrld and Nipsey Hussle were here. R.I.P. Daddy, my cousin Richard, and my business manager Angela, who I never got to say 'rest in peace' to publicly."

