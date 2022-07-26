Nick Cannon is a dad again.
The actor and talk-show host welcomed a son with model Bre Tiesi.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Nick Cannon is a dad again.
The actor and talk-show host welcomed a son with model Bre Tiesi.
Tiesi shared a series of photos from the birth on her verified Instagram account, writing "I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth."
"This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can't thank my team enough for delivering my son safely," the caption read. "This experience has changed me forever and I couldn't of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn't of done it without you. I can't believe he's here."
Firmspace ranked the 10 most popular TED Talks with lessons in leadership using data from the official TED website. Click for more.
Cannon shares fraternal twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife, singer Mariah Carey, has son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen with model Brittany Bell, and twin sons Zion and Zillion with DJ Abby De La Rosa.
His youngest child, a son named Zen whom he shared with model Alyssa Scott, died from brain cancer at the age of five months old.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Get the Jackson Progress-Argus e-Edition delivered to your email inbox every Wednesday morning.
Get daily news headlines from the Jackson Progress-Argus delivered to your email inbox daily.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather in Butts County.
Get the most popular posts on myjpa.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Sign up for MyJPA.com Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in Jackson sprinkled with recipes.
Get breaking news stories and alerts from the Jackson Progress-Argus delivered to your email inbox.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning.
Get daily sports headlines from Jackson Progress-Argus delivered to your email inbox daily.
Keep up with local events in the Jackson area. Every Monday, find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox.
On Fridays, upcoming weekend events are delivered to your email inbox, too.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.