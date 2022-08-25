The actor and television host is set to welcome his ninth child, his third with model Brittany Bell. The duo already share two children, son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen.
Most Popular Stories
Most Popular Slideshows
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
To subscribe to the e-edition, click here.
Latest News
- Artemis I will deliver the first biology experiment to deep space
- Teacher strike in Seattle suburb delays start of school year
- Families are living a 'nightmare' as they plead for help finding missing loved ones
- Myanmar junta charges former UK ambassador with immigration offenses
- What's next in the fight over the Mar-a-Lago FBI search affidavit
Newspaper Ads
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Business Newsletter
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Coronavirus News
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Jackson Progress-Argus e-Edition
Get the Jackson Progress-Argus e-Edition delivered to your email inbox every Wednesday morning.
Local Newsletter
Get daily news headlines from the Jackson Progress-Argus delivered to your email inbox daily.
Local Weather
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather in Butts County.
Most popular posts on MyJPA.com
Get the most popular posts on myjpa.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
MyJPA Eats
Sign up for MyJPA.com Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in Jackson sprinkled with recipes.
News Alerts
Get breaking news stories and alerts from the Jackson Progress-Argus delivered to your email inbox.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning.
Sports Newsletter
Get daily sports headlines from Jackson Progress-Argus delivered to your email inbox daily.
Upcoming high school sports events
Get a list of upcoming high school sports events delivered to your email inbox every Thursday.
Upcoming Local Events
Keep up with local events in the Jackson area. Every Monday, find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox.
On Fridays, upcoming weekend events are delivered to your email inbox, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.