Nick Cannon has nothing but love for his ex-wife Mariah Carey.
In a new interview, Cannon describes their marriage as a "fairytale."
"I guess because I'm a true romantic, I'm a true believer in love and I allow the capsules of love to be where they lie. I'm not a timeline dude," he told "The Hottee Talk Show Podcast" on Tuesday. "I will never have a love like I had with Mariah."
Cannon and Carey were married from 2008 to 2016. They are parents of 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan.
"It was literally like a fairytale with Mariah so I would rather it just be that way," he continued. "I appreciate that fantasy because if I tried to go back and it wasn't the same, I'd be like, 'Damn, I messed it up. But, if I had the opportunity, if it could be the way it was, I'm there."
But Cannon realizes Carey has found love again with her longtime boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka.
"The dude is amazing with my kids and we got family gatherings and things together, so I truly respect it," he said. "But come on, that's my fantasy love. That's somebody that I will always love."
Cannon is currently expecting his eighth child with model, Brie Tiesi.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.