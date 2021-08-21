Jennifer Hudson and Andrea Bocelli wowed the crowd with their vocals, and classics from Earth, Wind & Fire and Santana brought high energy to "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" before weather halted it. These are the best moments of the night, and the aftermath of the interruption.
Andrea Bocelli delivers heartwarming performance at 'We Love NYC'
Italian superstar Andrea Bocelli performs "O Sole Mio" at "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" in New York City's Central Park.
See Jennifer Hudson's striking performance of 'Nessun Dorma' at 'We Love NYC'
Jennifer Hudson delivered a striking performance of the aria "Nessun Dorma" joined by the New York Philharmonic at "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert."
Watch Earth, Wind & Fire perform iconic 'September' at 'We Love NYC'
Earth, Wind & Fire performed their classic hit "September" at the "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" in New York City's Central Park.
Santana and Rob Thomas treat NYC to a smooth performance
Guitar legend Carlos Santana and Rob Thomas perform "Smooth" at the "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" in New York City's Central Park.
Anderson Cooper dances to Barry Manilow's impromptu performance on CNN
Barry Manilow's performance at the "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" in New York City's Central Park was cut short due to inclement weather in the area. He called in to CNN to talk to Anderson Cooper about the interruption and sings the song he wasn't able to perform.
Gayle King FaceTimes Anderson Cooper for performance by The Killers
Gayle King, co-host of "CBS This Morning," took CNN's Anderson Cooper backstage at the "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" for a performance of "Mr. Brightside" by The Killers when the show was halted due to inclement weather.
