Monkees' drummer Micky Dolenz is suing the FBI

The Monkees' only surviving group member, Micky Dolenz, has filed a lawsuit against the FBI for any records that may involve him, his late bandmates, or the band itself.

 Matthew Eisman/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

The Monkees were investigated by the FBI for alleged anti-Vietnam war activities in 1967 related to a concert in which they flashed pictures and messages in protest against the conflict, according to the complaint filed by Dolenz.

