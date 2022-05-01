Country star Miranda Lambert celebrated National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day with photos of her furry family.
"Here are some of my favorite moments with my rescue herd!" Lambert wrote on Instagram on Saturday. "Adopt don't shop!"
She posted photos of her five dogs, Thelma, Louise, Delta Dawn, Cher, and Bellamy; and two cats Tequila and Macaroni.
Lambert is a vocal supporter of animal shelters. The singer founded a nonprofit called MuttNation Foundation in 2009 with her mother. The organization conducts adoption drives, donation drives, and fundraising for animal shelters, according to its website.
Lambert included a video of her husband, New York police officer Brendan McLoughlin, doing pushups with one of the couple's dogs on his back. The pair got married in 2019 following Lambert's split from fellow country music star Blake Shelton in 2015.
National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day was on April 30. It aims to raise awareness for the "millions of animals waiting for their forever homes in shelters across the country," according to the nonprofit American Humane.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.