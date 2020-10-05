Millie Bobby Brown almost quit acting after 'Game of Thrones' rejection

Millie Bobby Brown says she almost quit acting after being passed over for a role in "Game of Thrones."
"I think I was just very disheartened by the rejection, which is something I tell everyone," Brown told Jimmy Fallon during an interview on "The Tonight Show."
Brown, 16, added, "Like, this industry is just full of rejection, 24/7. You get far more noes -- a lot of noes -- before you get a yes. I was auditioning for commercials, for anything, really. I then auditioned for 'Game of Thrones' and I got a 'no' for that. Then that's kind of when I was like, 'Oh, this is really difficult,' because I guess I really wanted that role."
Thankfully, she didn't give up. Two months later, she landed the role of Eleven on "Stranger Things."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.