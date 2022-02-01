Mickey Guyton to sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVI

Mickey Guyton, a multi-Grammy-nominated artist, will sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, California, the National Football League (NFL) announced Tuesday.
Guyton's 2021 debut album, "Remember Her Name," earned her a Grammy nomination for best country album, the first-ever for a Black artist.
"👏🏾Look👏🏾at👏🏾God," Guyton wrote on Twitter. "I am shook, I am grateful, I am praise dancing...So excited to be singing the national anthem at #SBLVI on February 13th! @nfl @nbcsports."
The NFL also announced that it will honor the Air Force's 75th anniversary with "a first-of-its-kind flyover" during the anthem.
Jhené Aiko, a six-time Grammy-nominee, will sing "America the Beautiful."
Mary Mary, the multi-Grammy and multi-award-winning Gospel sister duo of Erica and Tina Campbell will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing," a hymn of great cultural and historic significance known as the Black National Anthem.
The previously announced half time show will include performances from Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre Eminem and Kendrick Lamar.
The Los Angeles Rams will face the Cincinnati Bengals on their home field at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.