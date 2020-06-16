Michelle Obama will co-host The Roots Picnic this year

The Roots Picnic is going virtual with a special co-chair.
Former first lady Michelle Obama has joined forces with the hip hop band for their annual get down, which will also serve as a voter registration drive this year.
Obama tweeted Tuesday about her nonpartisan organization, When We All Vote, partnering with The Roots for the event.
"Couldn't be more excited that @whenweallvote is teaming up to co-host @TheRoots Picnic on June 27!," she tweeted. "Join us and get registered to vote: http://weall.vote/rootspicnic."
Obama will co-host the 13th annual event, which will be held virtually this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with Quest Love and Black Thought.
H.E.R., Lil Baby, SZA, Roddy Ricch, Snoh Aalegra, D-Nic and Kirk Franklin are among the artists slated to perform. Kerry Washington, Tom Hanks, Janelle Monáe, Chris Paul and Lin-Manuel Miranda will make appearances, according to organizers.
The picnic will stream on YouTube Saturday, June 27, starting at 8 p.m. EST.
Attendees are required to RSVP at the event's site.
