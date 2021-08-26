Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING ACROSS PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL GEORGIA... Some patchy dense fog will restrict visibilities to between one-half and one-quarter of a mile across portions of north central Georgia. Especially impacted will be the southern and eastern suburbs of Atlanta and the Macon area. The fog should lift after 10AM. If driving this morning, slow down, use low-beam headlights and leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.