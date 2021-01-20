Michael Douglas is a proud grandpa.
The actor shared a photo of himself meeting his newborn grandson on Tuesday.
"First time I've seen my month old grandson, Ryder!" he wrote alongside the photo on Instagram.
It's the second child of his son Cameron Douglas and his partner Viviane Thibes, who posted about the birth last month on social media writing, "Touching down planet earth. Welcome my Son ... Ryder T. Douglas."
Cameron also has a 3-year-old daughter, Lua.
Douglas' wife, Catherine Zeta Jones, also shared on her Instagram Story her excitement for a new grandchild: "And a new Douglas is born!!!! Welcome to the world Ryder T Douglas."
Cameron is Douglas' son from his marriage to Diandra Luker; they divorced in 1995. Douglas also has two children with Zeta.
