Businesswoman and television personality Martha Stewart took to Instagram to mourn the death of her six pet peacocks, who were apparently killed by coyotes.
"Any solutions for getting rid of six large and aggressive coyotes who have expensive tastes when it comes to poultry?" Stewart asked.
"We are no longer allowing the peafowl out of their yard, we are enclosing the top of their large yard with wire fencing etc." she added.
The views and opinions depicted here are those of the artists and do not necessarily reflect the views of this publication. Click for more.
Stewart has lovingly documented the lives of her menagerie of animals on social media. In addition to the peacocks, she also owns dogs, donkeys, and Friesian horses, according to her Instagram.
In April, Stewart lost another pet when her four dogs mistook her cat "for an interloper and killed her defenseless little self," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I will miss her very badly."
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.