Martha Stewart has a few crushes, one on a married man she knows.
But there's no scandal here. Stewart has assured Chelsea Handler she's no homewrecker, even though she's had the opportunity.
The businesswoman and queen of the pool selfie recently joined Handler for a conversation on the comedian's podcast "Dear Chelsea," during which Stewart acknowledged it's been some time since she was last in a relationship.
Stewart said she does have a few crushes though, telling Handler, "Turns out, you know, one of them is married to the mother of some friends of mine."
"He's so attractive," she said.
Handler wasn't having it, telling Stewart, "You can't be a homewrecker."
"I've never been a homewrecker, and I've tried really hard not to be," Stewart replied. "I've had the opportunity to be a homewrecker and I have not taken anybody up on it."
Handler suggested Stewart wait it out, saying perhaps the marriage will end anyway.
"Or maybe they'll die," Stewart replied. "I always think, Oh gosh, couldn't that person just die? Not painfully, just die."
Guess that's one way to find a new match!
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
