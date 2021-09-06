"To my truest love...out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life. And i'm sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love. I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side til my last day. And beyond. Forever and ever yours (and yes, we got married)," he wrote adding multiple heart emojis.
The DJ/producer and the "Mr. Robot" star, the daughter of Meryl Streep, looked elegant in their picture together.
The couple's celebrity pals took to the comments section to wish them well.
"Mazel Tov !!!!!!" wrote Bravo's Andy Cohen.
Lady Gaga wrote, "love to you both!!! Congratulations."
Liv Tyler wrote, Wow!!! congratulations to you both !!!!!! adding heart emojis.
Designer Zac Posen added a row of heart emojis.
Ronson and Gummer were engaged last May, and they made their debut as a couple at a Gucci event in July.
