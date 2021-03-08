Malala Yousafzai lands Apple TV+ deal and discusses her hope for International Women's Day

Weather Alert

...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES... Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4 or more hours this afternoon into this evening. Winds will be variable in direction, generally 6 MPH or less. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities concerning whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.