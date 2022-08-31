Luke Bell, country music singer, dead at 32

Musician Luke Bell, seen here performing onstage during Stagecoach on April 30, 2016 in Indio, California, has been found dead more than a week after being reported missing.

 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Country musician Luke Bell, who went missing earlier this month, has been found dead, according to officer Frank Magos from the Tucson Police Department. He was 32.

Bell, who released his first studio album in 2012, was "found in the 5500 block of E. Grant Road in Midtown Tucson," according to Magos.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.