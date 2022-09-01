Lisa Marie Presley is sharing her experience with grief.
In a new essay for "National Grief Awareness Day" on Tuesday, Presley opens up about the loss of her son, Benjamin Keough, 27, who died by suicide in 2020.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Lisa Marie Presley is sharing her experience with grief.
In a new essay for "National Grief Awareness Day" on Tuesday, Presley opens up about the loss of her son, Benjamin Keough, 27, who died by suicide in 2020.
"My and my three daughters' lives as we knew it were completely detonated and destroyed by his death. We live in this every. Single. Day," she writes. "Grief is something you will have to carry with you for the rest of your life, in spite of what certain people or our culture wants us to believe. You do not 'get over it,' you do not 'move on,' period."
Labor Day weekend is just a day away. Start planning your weekend now with our Get Out There event guide. Click for more.
Presley describes grief as "incredibly lonely," writing that only "a handful" of people typically stay in contact to offer ongoing support to a friend or family member who has experienced a difficult loss.
"Unfortunately, that is a cold hard truth for most. So, if you know someone who lost a loved one, regardless of how long it's been, please call them to see how they are doing. Go visit them. They will really really appreciate it, more than you know," she writes.
Presley says she has found comfort in the company of people who have faced similar tragedy.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
"Support groups that have your specific kind of loss in common. I go to them, and I hold them for other bereaved parents at my home," Presley writes. "Nothing, absolutely NOTHING takes away the pain, but finding support can sometimes help you feel a little bit less alone."
Presley says her daughters keep her going.
"I keep going for my girls," Presley writes. "I keep going because my son made it very clear in his final moments that taking care of his little sisters and looking out for them were on the forefront of his concerns and his mind. He absolutely adored them and they him."
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Get the Jackson Progress-Argus e-Edition delivered to your email inbox every Wednesday morning.
Get daily news headlines from the Jackson Progress-Argus delivered to your email inbox daily.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather in Butts County.
Get the most popular posts on myjpa.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Sign up for MyJPA.com Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in Jackson sprinkled with recipes.
Get breaking news stories and alerts from the Jackson Progress-Argus delivered to your email inbox.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning.
Get daily sports headlines from Jackson Progress-Argus delivered to your email inbox daily.
Get a list of upcoming high school sports events delivered to your email inbox every Thursday.
Keep up with local events in the Jackson area. Every Monday, find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox.
On Fridays, upcoming weekend events are delivered to your email inbox, too.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.