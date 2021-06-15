Lisa Banes, 'Gone Girl' actress, has died following hit and run accident

Actress Lisa Banes, who appeared in numerous television series and films like "Gone Girl," died Monday after suffering injuries sustained from being hit by a scooter in New York City earlier this month, the NYPD and a law enforcement official told CNN Tuesday.
She was 65.
Banes suffered severe head trauma after being struck by a scooter that ran a red light in Manhattan's Upper West on June 4. She was hospitalized immediately following the incident, police said.
"The scooter then fled the location, continuing north bound. There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing," the NYPD said in a release.
Her manager, David Williams, previously told CNN his understanding was that Banes was on her way to visit Juilliard, her alma mater, and Lincoln Center Theater when she was injured.
Banes, a native of Ohio, began her acting career in the 1980s, according to IMDB. She starred alongside Tom Cruise in the 1988 film "Cocktail" and played the concerned, prickly mother Marybeth Elliott in the 2014 film "Gone Girl." Her TV appearances include roles in "Royal Pains," "Masters of Sex" and "Nashville."
On stage, she has performed in the plays "High Society," "Arcadia" and "Rumors" and won a Theatre World Award for her role in "Look Back in Anger," according to Playbill.
CNN's Lisa France contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.