It's official, Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell are married.
The couple tied the knot over the weekend in Colorado, according to a post on Collins' Instagram page.
"I've never wanted to be someone's someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife. On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other's forever. I love you beyond," she wrote alongside a snap of them kissing.
McDowell, a writer and director, also posted a photo with his beautiful bride writing on his Instagram page, "I married the most generous, thoughtful, and beautiful person I've ever known. I love you @lilyjcollins."
Collins currently stars as Emily Cooper on Netflix's popular series "Emily in Paris" about a 20-something from Chicago, who lands a job at a marketing firm in Paris. The series follows her career and love life as she tries to assimilate to Parisian love.
McDowell is the son of actors Malcolm McDowell and Mary Steenburgen. Collins' father is musician and singer Phil Collins.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.