Lea Michele received a warm reception in her return to Broadway.
The "Glee" star's turn as Fanny Brice in "Funny Girl" earned her four standing ovations before intermission, according to Deadline. She was celebrated again at the final curtain, with Michele and co-star Tovah Feldshuh accepting bouquets of white roses.
Feldshuh plays Mrs. Brice in the production.
In the audience was Michele's former "Spring Awakening" co-star Jonathan Groff, "Glee creator" Ryan Murphy and actor Zachary Quinto.
Michele would often reference "Funny Girl" during her time on "Glee," with her character Rachel Berry belting out "Don't Rain on My Parade," "I'm the Greatest Star" and "People" from the musical.
"Funny Girl" last featured "Booksmart" actor Beanie Feldstein in the title role.
Feldstein left "Funny Girl" two months early after it was announced she was being replaced by Michele, saying she was following the decision to "take the show in a different direction."
