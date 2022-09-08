They may have broken up, but Kim Kardashian thinks Pete Davidson is "a cutie."
"He's literally such a good person, they don't really make them like him anymore," she said. "I'm excited for what he has coming up."
The criminal justice advocate and law student also shared some details about her forthcoming true crime podcast on Spotify.
"I'm obsessed," Kardashian said of her love of true crime. "I had to stop watching 'Dateline' and all the shows when I was studying in law school."
Her new podcast is titled, "The System," she said.
"The first season is about a really crazy case where a guy got the death sentence for a triple homicide that happened in Ohio," Kardashian explained. "There are so many twists and turns with how it was handled—or mishandled—and we take the listener along for a journey in search of the truth."
