Katy Perry gives tour of baby nursery

It's an explosion of pink.
Katy Perry surprised fans in an Instagram livestream over the weekend by giving a tour of her baby-to-be's nursery.
The singer and "American Idol" judge, who is awaiting the birth of her first child with actor Orlando Bloom, showed fans her daughter's crib, changing table and even a hilarious onesie with Bloom's face all over it.
Perry recently said she's expecting two babies this summer, her daughter (due any day) and her upcoming fifth album, "Smile" which debuts August 28.
The singer has been sharing snaps of her pregnancy throughout, like this one where she's clearly exhausted with the caption, "poopedstar."
Perry and Bloom got engaged on Valentine's Day and she revealed her pregnancy the following month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.