The College Football Playoff National Championship wasn't all sports.
Katy Perry and DJ Alesso premiered the video for a new song during the game between between Alabama and Georgia. During halftime, ESPN aired the global debut of "When I'm Gone," marking the first time network has premiered a global music video on a live television broadcast.
Perry's collaboration with Alesso had been released just before New Year's Eve.
The video opens with Perry in a phone booth saying, "I just think it's time to give them everything they want," before opening to a futuristic world.
Perry had said in a statement that ESPN and especially College GameDay "hold a special place in my heart," so she was excited for the event.
In 2015 she (and those sharks) performed at the Super Bowl. In 2014, she selected Auburn to win over LSU on ESPN's College GameDay.
See the video below:
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.