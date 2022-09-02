Kanye West returned to Instagram and had some things to say about his family.
West said he was going to be the one to decide where his four kids go to school.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Kanye West returned to Instagram and had some things to say about his family.
West said he was going to be the one to decide where his four kids go to school.
"I'm the kids father," he wrote.
Rookie Spencer Strider pitched eight scoreless innings and set a franchise record for a nine-inning game with 16 strikeouts as the Atlanta Braves beat the visiting Colorado Rockies 3-0 on Thursday. Click for more.
"Hollywood is a giant brothel Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction instagram promotes it Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago," he wrote, in reference to his daughters.
West also posted a screenshot of a text from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, where she wrote, "Can u please stop."
West replied, "No. We need to talk in person."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
West shared a screenshot of a purported text message from his former mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, in which she asked her daughter to have West stop the public exchange.
"Tell him to please stop mentioning my name," the screen shot of Jenner's purported message read.
West also asked Travis Scott and Tristan Thompson, the father of Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian's children, respectively, to side with him, writing, "We in this 2gthr" to the two men.
Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021. They share four young children.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Get the Jackson Progress-Argus e-Edition delivered to your email inbox every Wednesday morning.
Get daily news headlines from the Jackson Progress-Argus delivered to your email inbox daily.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather in Butts County.
Get the most popular posts on myjpa.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Sign up for MyJPA.com Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in Jackson sprinkled with recipes.
Get breaking news stories and alerts from the Jackson Progress-Argus delivered to your email inbox.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning.
Get daily sports headlines from Jackson Progress-Argus delivered to your email inbox daily.
Get a list of upcoming high school sports events delivered to your email inbox every Thursday.
Keep up with local events in the Jackson area. Every Monday, find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox.
On Fridays, upcoming weekend events are delivered to your email inbox, too.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.