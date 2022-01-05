Of course Kanye West went to see a controversial Broadway play.
On Tuesday, the rapper/mogul/provocateur attended a performance of "Slave Play," which takes on race, sex, interracial relationships and trauma.
But it was who he was reportedly there with that garnered the most attention.
People published photos of West with actress Julia Fox enjoying the night out with a group of friends.
The pair have also been spotted in Miami, leading to speculation that they are now dating.
Neither have publicly confirmed that they are a couple.
Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce from her then husband of almost 7 years in February 2021.
West urged his estranged wife to "run right back" to him as recently as December.
The pair share four children together.
Fox is reportedly estranged from husband Peter Artemiev with whom she shares a young son.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.