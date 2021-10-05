Justin Bieber selling weed named after his hit song 'Peaches'

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Northwestern Bibb County in central Georgia... Butts County in central Georgia... Jasper County in central Georgia... Northwestern Jones County in central Georgia... Monroe County in central Georgia... Morgan County in north central Georgia... Newton County in north central Georgia... Walton County in north central Georgia... Lamar County in west central Georgia... Southeastern Spalding County in west central Georgia... Northeastern Upson County in west central Georgia... * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 1018 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Macon, Griffin, Monroe, Covington, Barnesville, Jackson, Madison, Forsyth, Monticello, Social Circle, Rutledge, Newborn, Flovilla, North High Shoals, Milner, Mansfield, Jenkinsburg, Bostwick, Yatesville and Good Hope. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED