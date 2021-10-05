Justin Bieber selling weed named after his hit song 'Peaches'

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northwestern Bibb County in central Georgia...
Butts County in central Georgia...
Jasper County in central Georgia...
Northwestern Jones County in central Georgia...
Monroe County in central Georgia...
Morgan County in north central Georgia...
Newton County in north central Georgia...
Walton County in north central Georgia...
Lamar County in west central Georgia...
Southeastern Spalding County in west central Georgia...
Northeastern Upson County in west central Georgia...

* Until 415 PM EDT.

* At 1018 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Macon, Griffin, Monroe, Covington, Barnesville, Jackson, Madison,
Forsyth, Monticello, Social Circle, Rutledge, Newborn, Flovilla,
North High Shoals, Milner, Mansfield, Jenkinsburg, Bostwick,
Yatesville and Good Hope.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY
NIGHT...

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe and Putnam. In east central
Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee,
Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North
Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In
northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson,
Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central
Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Marion,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Talbot,
Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.

* Through late Wednesday night.

* Rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are
expected through late Wednesday night. Widespread rainfall totals
of three to five inches are forecast across the watch area.
Locally higher amounts will be possible, especially across the
higher terrain of northeast Georgia. There is potential for
localized flash flooding and quick rises on rivers and  creeks,
given the wet ground and normal to above normal streamflows across
the watch area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Justin Bieber selling weed named after his hit song 'Peaches'

  • 0
Justin Bieber selling weed named after his hit song 'Peaches'

Justin Bieber has entered into a partnership with the company Palms to sell a limited edition line of cannabis. Bieber is shown here at The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.

 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

His "Peaches" single lit up the charts and now Justin Bieber wants folks to be able to light up his pre-rolled joints.

The singer has entered into a partnership with the company Palms to sell a limited edition line of cannabis.

"This limited edition line of single strain, indoor flower pre-rolls is rolling out in CA, NV, MA & FL," according to a post on the company's Instagram account. "Our goal is to make cannabis more approachable and help destigmatize its use."

"I got my peaches out in Georgia/I get my weed from California," Bieber sings in "Peaches."

Recreational cannabis use is legal in California.

According to the Palms website and an interview Bieber gave to Vogue, a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the line will be donated to Last Prisoner Project, which advocates for criminal justice reform around drug policy, and Veterans Walk and Talk, a charity that incorporates walking, cannabis and psychedelic use as therapy for former service people.

"Weed was something that I felt people tried to make me feel bad for enjoying," Bieber told Vogue. "But I've now found a place in my life for weed products that have been beneficial in my human experience."

The mega star has a few business ventures beyond the music industry, including his street wear label Drew House and a collaboration with The Crocs footwear brand.

CNN has reached out to reps for Bieber for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

All alerts