John Travolta pays tribute to Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta attend the "Grease" 40th anniversary screening in August 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. Travolta paid tribute to the late actress on Instagram on August 8.

 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Actor John Travolta, who co-starred with Olivia Newton-John in the hit movie musical "Grease," has posted a statement in tribute to the late singer.

"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better," the actor wrote on Instagram. "Your impact was incredible. I love you so much."

CNN's Leah Asmelash contributed to this report.

