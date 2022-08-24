John Boyega found fame starring as Finn in the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy, and it now sounds like he's moved on.
Finn, Boyega said, "is at a good confirmation point where you can just enjoy him in other things."
Looking for that purrfect fur baby to bring home? Look no further than Klassy Kats of Butts County. Klassy Kats' mission is to reduce the overpopulation of cats in Butts County by using a proactive approach for promoting, educating, and taking part in spaying and neutering cats and kittens t… Click for more.
"The games, the animation," he said. "But I feel like '[Episode] VII' to '[Episode] IX' was good for me."
The actor's path now is "versatility," he said. Boyega appears in the forthcoming films "Breaking" and "The Woman King."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Boyega spoke on how Disney handled the situation with Ingram.
"Moses Ingram being protected makes me feel protected," he said. "It makes me feel like, 'Okay, cool. I am not the elephant in the room.' Because when I started, it wasn't really a conversation you could bring up."
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.